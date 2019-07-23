The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is urging residents of El Paso County and surrounding areas to limit their driving Tuesday in an effort to reduce emissions that could cause high levels of ozone and unhealthy air quality.
An Ozone Action Day alert was issued Tuesday morning and remains in effect through 4 p.m. In the past several weeks, El Paso County has been issued the same alert at least four times.
Hot temperatures and light winds Tuesday in the Colorado Springs area could allow ozone levels to reach high levels and cause poor air quality and respiratory problems for active children and adults with asthma and lung disease, according to alert.
If ozone levels continue to worsen, there’s a chance that vehicle emissions testing could return to El Paso County.
To avoid that, the state tries to mitigate ozone levels by regulating emissions and asking for public’s help, according to Marla Luckey, an environmental health program manager at El Paso County’s Department of Health and Environment.
Forecasters predict a high of 84 degrees Tuesday and sunny skies until this afternoon, when there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures in the mid to high 80s and afternoon thunderstorms are likely through Thursday.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather