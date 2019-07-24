An Ozone Action Day alert was issued Wednesday for urban areas along the Front Range corridor, including Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures hit 89 degrees Wednesday as a stretch of hot, sunny weather persists. The record high for July 24 is 100 degrees, set in 2003, weather service data show.
The ozone alert, issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, asked the public to limit driving until midnight to reduce emissions that could cause high levels of ozone, making the air quality unhealthy. The air quality along the Front Range was “good” during the day but was expected to worsen to “moderate” through the evening.
Poor air quality can cause respiratory problems for active children and adults with asthma and lung disease, the alert said.
At least 14 ozone alerts have been issued this year, a slightly less ominous number than last year’s 28. However, if ozone concentrations in El Paso County again exceed the federal threshold this year, vehicle emissions testing and other mitigation measures might be required to fix the problem, officials say.
The Pikes Peak region still is technically in line with federal regulations because compliance is based on a three-year average of the fourth highest reading at the two monitors, meaning the three highest smog days each year are dropped.
Thursday is expected to bring more chances for showers after 3 p.m. with a high of 86 degrees.
There’s an area of high pressure sitting above Colorado Springs that could keep the wind and slow-moving thunderstorms from flushing ozone out, meteorologists at the weather service say. However, the combination of a cold front and thunderstorms means surface winds could end up shifting the concentration further north.
Ozone concentrations are expected to improve slightly to the “good to moderate” range on Thursday, according to the state’s public health department.
Friday’s expected high is 88 degrees with possible afternoon storms.
Temperatures are predicted to stay in the high 80s Saturday and Sunday with slight chances of rain and thunderstorms.
