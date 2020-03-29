King's Chef Diner
King's Chef Diner

Originally opened by Floyd "Sam" Johnson in 1957, the original King's Chef was across the street from its current location at 110 E. Costilla Street. It moved to the iconic tiny purple castle three years later. There are now three locations, but none can match the charm of the original.

While locals rushed Sunday afternoon to load up on Western Omelette's grub before it closed its doors indefinitely, another notable Colorado Springs eatery announced its closure. King's Chef Diner said on Facebook that its doors will remain closed as of Sunday, but didn't clarify when it might reopen.

Three King’s Chef Diners are in the Pikes Peak region, but the business didn't confirm that all locations are closing in the social media post. Several commenters are claiming the business is closing for good, while others say the restaurant "has been a staple in our lives for years."

This article will be updated with more information when the owner can be reached.

