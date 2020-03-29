While locals rushed Sunday afternoon to load up on Western Omelette's grub before it closed its doors indefinitely, another notable Colorado Springs eatery announced its closure. King's Chef Diner said on Facebook that its doors will remain closed as of Sunday, but didn't clarify when it might reopen.

Three King’s Chef Diners are in the Pikes Peak region, but the business didn't confirm that all locations are closing in the social media post. Several commenters are claiming the business is closing for good, while others say the restaurant "has been a staple in our lives for years."

This article will be updated with more information when the owner can be reached.