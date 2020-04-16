Another natural wonderland in Colorado is temporarily closing.
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve announced Thursday it would be putting its gates down until further notice. Rocky Mountain and Mesa Verde national parks shut down last month in response to COVID-19. Dinosaur National Monument, stretching between Colorado and Utah, closed last weekend.
"Due to increasing visitation, we can no longer mitigate the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus," Pamela Rice, superintendent at Great Sand Dunes, said in a press release.
Despite stay-at-home orders across the country, the release noted "crowding" at the park and "a high percentage of out-of-state visitors."
"As a former park ranger at the Great Sand Dunes, it gives me no pleasure to recommend closure of one of our national treasures," Della Cox-Vieira, Alamosa County's public health director, said in the release. She said the move was meant to protect county residents as well as park staff and visitors.
Leading advocates, including the National Parks Conservation Association, have called on more preserves to close. The Washington, D.C.-based group is tracking 412 parks, monuments and protected recreation areas around the country and, as of Thursday afternoon, listed 212 of those as completely closed, with almost all partially closed with shuttered visitor centers and bathrooms.
Like the Great Sand Dunes, Colorado National Monument has also reported an increase in visitation during the state's stay-at-home order. While remaining open to visitors, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park announced closing its primary roads and trails earlier this month.