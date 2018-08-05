Pikes Peak summit east.jpg
Caption +

The view from the summit of Pikes Peak on Sunday morning, Aug. 5, 2018. (Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs)
Show MoreShow Less

If you enjoyed Saturday around Colorado Springs, Sunday's forecast shouldn't disappoint.

Mostly sunny skies are expected in the Pikes Peak region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A high temperature of 90 is forecast in Colorado Springs, along with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

A cooldown is expected Monday. The weather service forecasts a high near 79 with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The expected high Tuesday also is 79 before a slight warmup Wednesday.

Sunday's expected high temperature in Woodland Park is 82 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Tags