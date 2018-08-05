If you enjoyed Saturday around Colorado Springs, Sunday's forecast shouldn't disappoint.
Mostly sunny skies are expected in the Pikes Peak region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A high temperature of 90 is forecast in Colorado Springs, along with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
A cooldown is expected Monday. The weather service forecasts a high near 79 with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The expected high Tuesday also is 79 before a slight warmup Wednesday.
Sunday's expected high temperature in Woodland Park is 82 with a 20 percent chance of rain.