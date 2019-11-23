Nearly 20 inches of fresh powder fell over parts of Colorado Friday and there’s a good chance it will pick back up next week. Next week’s wave will likely bring 5 to 10+ inches to parts of the state.

Saturday and Sunday will likely be dry, with the next wave of snow expected to arrive by Monday, extended into Thursday. Light snow accumulations will be possible all day Monday along the Continental Divide, Pikes Peak region, and areas along the I-25 corridor. With the next snowstorm expected to continue for four days in a row over the mountains and high valleys (Monday through Thursday), it’s possible Colorado could see a white Thanksgiving this year. Travel impacts are also expected over the holiday. Plan accordingly.

According to OpenSnow, as of Friday morning, snow totals in the mountains were as follows: northern mountains (6-8″), central mountains (6-15″), and southern mountains (13-17″).

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Snow mixed with freezing rain on Thursday evening, causing major travel disruption in many parts of the state. One crash involved more than 50 cars and multiple injuries in the Denver area. Several roads were also shut down by Friday morning, including I-70 and US 285.

On a brighter note, the ski resorts are packed with snow and ready for riders. Beaver Creek Resort will be opening ahead of schedule Saturday. Resorts with the biggest 5-day powder projection are Steamboat (10″), Breckenridge (9″) and Vail (9″), according to OpenSnow.

A number of Colorado ski resorts opened early this season thanks to all the early October snow. Though the race was tight, Arapahoe Basin beat Keystone to the punch this year, becoming the first ski resort to open in the nation for the 2019-20 season.

If you’re traveling this holiday season, plan ahead and make sure your vehicle is ready for winter weather conditions. Traction and chain laws are in effect across parts of Colorado, including a 127-mile long stretch on I-70. For the latest road conditions statewide, please visit Cotrip.org. For road conditions in the Pikes Peak region, click here.