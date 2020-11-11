081820-news-firstday 02.JPG
Another Colorado Springs school district will move learning online for the remainder of the calendar year — in this case, immediately after Thanksgiving break.

Harrison School District 2 will move all grades to online learning for the period between Thanksgiving and winter breaks, from Nov. 30-Dec. 17, the district announced Wednesday in a press release.

The district "is experiencing the same challenges as other school districts with COVID-19 on the rise in the community," the district said in the release. "When positive cases lead to students/staff needing to quarantine for 10-14 days, those ... absences greatly impact the in-person learning environment."

Last week Falcon School District 49 announced it would move learning online effective this past Monday for the remainder of the calendar year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

