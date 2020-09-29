A southeastern Colorado Springs high school is closed this week due to a positive COVID-19 case.
Harrison School District 2's Sierra High School, located near the Colorado Springs Airport, will be closed through Friday, the district said.
Last week the Harrison announced that its Turman Elementary School would be closed most of the week as a result of positive cases. The school was to shift to online learning, and a two-week quarantine would affect 52 students, a district representative said.
The district transitioned interested elementary students back to in-person learning this month, and interested middle- and high-school students to hybrid learning.
Under state health department pandemic guidance released in late July, schools are advised to shut down for several days for contact tracing if one student tests positive for COVID-19, and for two weeks if two or more students in two or more classrooms test positive.