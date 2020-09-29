A southeastern Colorado Springs high school is closed this week because of a positive COVID-19 case.
Harrison School District 2's Sierra High School, near the Colorado Springs Airport, will be closed through Friday, district officials said.
Harrison announced last week Turman Elementary School would be closed most of the week as a result of positive cases. The school was to shift to online learning, and a two-week quarantine would affect 52 students, a district representative said.
The district transitioned interested elementary students back to in-person learning this month, and interested middle- and high-school students to hybrid learning.
Under updated state health department pandemic guidance released in late September, if one student or staff member tests positive for the virus, schools should anticipate grade- or school-wide dismissals for several days to allow time for contact tracing, and close contacts of the case should be quarantined. If two or more individuals from separate households test positive for the virus, a school-wide closure may not be necessary if cases are limited to a classroom or cohort, the guidance states.
If a symptomatic student or staffer becomes quarantined but doesn't yet have a positive test result, close contacts may continue in-person learning for four days, then quarantine for the next 10, it states.
The state guidance further recommends that schools be closed for two weeks when five or more classrooms or cohorts experience outbreaks, or when 5% or more of unrelated staff and/or students have confirmed cases within two weeks.