Manitou Springs School District 14 students and staff will not return to school buildings for in-person instruction for the remainder of this semester, Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue announced Monday.
Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order on closing schools currently is in effect through April 30, due to circumstances related to the coronavirus.
The last day for high school seniors in D-14 is May 8, and May 21 for all other students. The annual graduation ceremony also has been canceled.
Manitou Springs High School Principal Markus Moeder-Chandler will meet with the graduation committee Tuesday to discuss an alternate celebration for graduation. A survey for parents and students of the class of 2020 also will go out this week.
“The goal is that we finish even stronger than we started and that students continue to learn and grow through the last day of school,” Domangue said in her announcement to parents.
The decision to not reopen schools was based on information from public health officials and the governor, as well as projected peaks of the disease, she said.
In-person interaction at district buildings “still may be possible on a limited basis,” Domangue said, “but we can’t depend on in-person methods to complete the school year.”