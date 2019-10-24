A fourth Colorado ski area is set to open — and the slopes will come with a spooky twist.
Wolf Creek’s first visitors of the season next Thursday are encouraged to come in their Halloween best, or worst. They can brave a haunted house, too: The Lynx Adult Learning Center will be converted “into something very magical,” said Rosanne Haidorfer-Pitcher of the ski area’s owning family.
“We’re gonna have goblins and skeletons and, you know, who knows what will be in there.”
It’s always a surprise at Wolf Creek, the no-frills hub in southern Colorado that relies almost entirely on natural snow with limited man-made capabilities. Some seasons are like the last, when the ski area was the state’s first to open. Other seasons are like 2017, when the Pitchers at least had their wishes met by Thanksgiving.
“We’re like the farmers,” Haidorfer-Pitcher said. “We’re at the mercy of Mother Nature.”
She provided Thursday with 6 inches of fresh powder by the morning. That added to a 12-inch total for the season so far that the Pitchers hope will build by All Hallow’s Eve.
Along with the Lynx conveyor to the haunted house, the Nova chairlift will start to run at 10 a.m., taking ski-strapped creatures to four runs. The ski area will stay open until dusk that night.
Hours will then be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Wolf Creek plans to stay open on weekends until more of the mountain is covered.
Tickets to ride Nova will be $31.