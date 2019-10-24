Jessie Unruh, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Doggg from Breckenridge, Co., area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)