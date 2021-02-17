A Colorado Springs man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court records.
Glenn Wes Lee Croy faces felony charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Croy was identified as one of hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol building in a last-ditch attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Croy reportedly bragged on social media that he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and sent someone a photo of himself as proof.
The witness sent the photo to the FBI, according to court documents.
The photo shows Croy and another man appearing to pose on either side of a bust of Abraham Lincoln inside the Capitol building.
Croy also reportedly responded “fellow Coloradan we will be there” to a Dec. 26 Twitter post by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, which read, “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump?”
His Twitter account has since been disabled.
Croy is among at least six Coloradans to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot and the second person from Colorado Springs. Klete Keller, a former Olympic medalist and Colorado Springs resident, was indicted earlier this month for his role in the riot.
Rioters interrupted the certification of Joe Biden as the president-elect and sent lawmakers scrambling for cover, fearing for their safety. The riot resulted in five deaths, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.