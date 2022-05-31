Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that rangers recovered a body in Lake Pueblo early Tuesday during their search for a man missing after a boat accident over Memorial Day weekend.

The body was found in 107-foot-deep waters along the north shore of Lake Pueblo, not far from where a boat capsized Sunday night with 13 on board. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is working to identify the body and cause of death.

A woman identified as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West also died and was recovered at the scene Sunday. Eleven others, including eight children, were rescued after the capsized boat was reported around 7:30 p.m.

An update on the conditions of the survivors has not been provided.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, weather and an overloaded boat are contributing factors, said Joe Stadterman, Lake Pueblo State Park manager.

Stadterman said the boat that sank was 16 feet long and would usually hold five to six people.

Rangers have been searching for the missing man since Sunday. High winds hindered the search Monday, but overnight efforts into Tuesday morning led to the discovery of the body around 5:45 a.m., according to Stadterman.

A Marine Evidence Recovery Team used sonar to locate the body in the water.