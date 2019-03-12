An “anomalous” blizzard setting up across northern El Paso County into Denver on Wednesday is expected to plow through the state with the force of a category 1 or 2 hurricane, but it’s not shaping up to be quite the “bomb” some experts fear, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Several schools in the region are already closing Wednesday, including District 49 and Woodland Park Re-2. And Frontier Airlines have canceled all flights out of Colorado Springs on Wednesday and Thursday. Click here for the updated list of delays and closures.
The weather service issued a blizzard warning for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying falling and blowing snow and strong winds gusting up to 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions and make travel unsafe. North of the city and up into Denver will remain under a blizzard warning into Thursday morning.
The snowfall — up to 4 inches in the Springs, 10 inches in Monument and up to 16 inches in Teller County — coupled with wind speeds of 70 mph “or higher” is what led NWS meteorologist Klint Skelly to declare the storm “a pretty rare event.”
He likened the conditions to a category 1 to 2 hurricane, though most of the impact will come from the wind, not the snow. Historically, Colorado's worst blizzards have dumped feet of snow over the course of days.
Wednesday storm won't bring that much precipitation, but winds will make it seem worse than it is, reducing visibility and causing drifting.
The storm, Skelly said, is drawing its strength from a low-pressure system moving out of Arizona — the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm. But it’s not quite at the threat level of a “bombogenesis,” commonly called a bomb cyclone.
The phenomenon just means a rapid intensification of a storm, which will happen Wednesday with the storm sweeping across the state in a single day, but not to the extent of a bomb cyclone, he said.
To meet that threshold, the storm must drop at least 24 millibars, or units of pressure, over a 24-hour period. Currently, their models only show it dropping 15 millibars, Skelly said.
“It doesn’t meet the classification of a bombogenesis, but it’s still rapidly intensifying and anomalously strong,” Skelly said of the storm.
Still, the storm will challenge some of the lowest pressure readings ever recorded in the state.
The average pressure at sea level is 1,013.25 millibars, but current models forecast pressure over the state as low as 975 millibars, according to the Colorado Climate Center.
That matches the lowest known pressure of 975 millibars during a 1973 storm, Russ Schumacher, Colorado’s climatologist, said in a tweet Wednesday. Official records to track low sea-level pressure aren’t kept, he said.
Since it's come up: we don't keep an 'official' low sea-level pressure record for CO...very few stations with long, reliable records. Maps from @DRmetwatch @NWSWPC show a 976.3 mb at Fort Collins, but no eastern plains stations included. Doing some browsing... (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cunf9jJy7t— Russ Schumacher (@russ_schumacher) March 12, 2019
So what does this mean for the area?
Lots of wind.
"Regardless of whether we meet that (bomb cyclone) threshold or not the storm is going to develop really quickly and the winds are going to be really strong," Schumaker said. "The storm is going to be very intense."
The weather service has predicted wind gusts of up to 70 mph in Colorado Springs and even higher across the eastern plains, which "could cause extensive tree damage" and overturn lightweight, high-profile vehicles.
The conditions will make travel “extremely dangerous,” the service said, recommending that motorists who "must travel" have a winter survival kit handy and stay with their vehicle if they do become stranded by the storm.
And then, as quickly as it came, it will all be gone.
"The storm is going to be out of Colorado by mid-afternoon (Thursday)," Schumacher said.