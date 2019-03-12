An “anomalous” blizzard setting up across northern El Paso County into Denver on Wednesday is expected to plow through the state with the force of a category 1 or 2 hurricane, but it’s not shaping up to be quite the “bomb” some experts fear, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A blizzard warning for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, as blowing snow and winds gusting up to 70 mph will cause whiteout conditions and make travel unsafe, the NWS warned. North of the city and up into Denver will remain under a blizzard warning into Thursday morning.
Many schools in the region already were closing for Wednesday, including the two largest districts, Colorado Springs School District 11 and Academy School District 20. The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County are closing all of their offices, except for emergency response teams.
A potent storm system will continue to impact southern Colorado through early Thurs morning. Visit https://t.co/UJvWJygyEM for details. #cowx pic.twitter.com/mMpwL7WJu3— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 12, 2019
The snowfall — up to 4 inches in the Springs, 10 inches in Monument and 16 inches in Teller County — coupled with wind speeds of 70 mph “or higher” makes the storm "a pretty rare event," said NWS meteorologist Klint Skelly.
He likened the conditions to a category 1 to 2 hurricane, though most of the impact will come from the wind, not the snow. Historically, Colorado's worst blizzards have dumped feet of snow over the course of days.
Wednesday's storm won't bring that much precipitation, but winds will make it seem worse than it is, reducing visibility and causing drifting.
The Colorado Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect delays and closures during the storm.
Interstate 25 at Monument Hill is "one of the major challenging areas during adverse weather" as I-25's highest point in Colorado, a news release says. "If blizzard conditions get to the point where high winds create white out conditions, CDOT may close the road for safety reasons. Motorists should avoid this stretch during blizzard conditions."
By Tuesday afternoon, Frontier Airlines had canceled more than 50 flights in or out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday. The airline also warned that travel likely would be affected at the Colorado Springs Airport.
Frontier customers who bought tickets on or before Tuesday could make one itinerary change, and the airline will waive rules and restrictions about standard change fees, advance purchases, day or time applications, blackouts and minimum or maximum stay requirements.
Customers whose flights have been canceled also can request a refund. For more information, visit flyfrontier.com/alert.
"We continue to evaluate the weather situation and as of now expect that many of our Denver flights on Wednesday late morning, afternoon, and early evening will not operate," Frontier spokeswoman Kelsy Hustead said in an email.
Southwest Airlines canceled all departures out of DIA after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, The Denver Post reported.
"Southwest has proactively canceled nearly all operations” out of DIA, the airline told The Post.
Other airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue and United, also warned customers that travel could be affected at Colorado airports, and in some cases, offered to waive rescheduling fees.
The storm is drawing its strength from a low-pressure system moving out of Arizona — the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm, Skelly said. But it’s not quite at the threat level of a “bombogenesis,” commonly called a bomb cyclone.
That phenomenon is the rapid intensification of a storm. That will happen Wednesday as the storm sweeps across the state in ione day, but not to the extent of a bomb cyclone, he said.
To meet that threshold, the storm must drop at least 24 millibars, or units of pressure, over a 24-hour period. Currently, NWS models only show it dropping 15 millibars, Skelly said.
“It doesn’t meet the classification of a bombogenesis, but it’s still rapidly intensifying and anomalously strong,” Skelly said.
Still, the storm will challenge some of the lowest pressure readings ever recorded in the state.
The average pressure at sea level is 1,013.25 millibars, but current models forecast pressure over the state as low as 975 millibars, according to the Colorado Climate Center.
That matches the lowest known pressure of 975 millibars during a 1973 storm, Russ Schumacher, Colorado’s climatologist, said in a tweet Wednesday. Official records aren't kept on low sea-level pressure, he said.
Since it's come up: we don't keep an 'official' low sea-level pressure record for CO...very few stations with long, reliable records. Maps from @DRmetwatch @NWSWPC show a 976.3 mb at Fort Collins, but no eastern plains stations included. Doing some browsing... (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cunf9jJy7t— Russ Schumacher (@russ_schumacher) March 12, 2019
So what does this mean for the area? Lots of wind.
"Regardless of whether we meet that (bomb cyclone) threshold or not, the storm is going to develop really quickly, and the winds are going to be really strong," Schumaker said. "The storm is going to be very intense."
The predicted wind gusts of up to 70 mph in Colorado Springs could be even higher across the Eastern Plains, possibly causing "extensive tree damage" and overturning lightweight, high-profile vehicles.
The conditions will make travel “extremely dangerous,” the NWS said. Motorists who "must travel" should have a winter survival kit and stay with their vehicle if they become stranded by the storm.
Colorado Springs and El Paso County snow crews on Tuesday evening began to pre-treat roads "more likely to become hazardous," and a full call-out of more than 75 snowplows and trucks from the city and county and more than 20 county graders was expected Wednesday morning, a news release says.
The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management will coordinate the storm response.
And then, as quickly as it came, it all will be gone.
"The storm is going to be out of Colorado by mid-afternoon (Thursday)," Schumacher said.
The Gazette's Ellie Mulder contributed to this report.