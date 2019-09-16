The names of 250 firefighters who died in the line of duty this year will be immortalized Saturday during the annual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.
Held in Memorial Park, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
The event, which annually attracts thousands of firefighters, paramedics and their grieving families, lands one week after the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Names added this year join those of more than 8,100 firefighters who died in the line of duty or chronic illnesses related to their work since 1918.
