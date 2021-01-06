With schools still figuring out how they can keep classrooms open during the pandemic, registration for the annual Educating Children of Color Summit is running about half of the 1,500 participants it normally draws, according to Senior El Paso County Court Judge Regina Walter.
But because this year’s event is being presented virtually via Zoom, there’s still time for high school students, parents, teachers, counselors, college students, juvenile justice workers and child welfare professionals to register at https://educatingchildrenofcolor.org.
The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16 and is free to students and parents and $35 for educators, who can earn eight hours of professional development credit.
“When the kids are at school every day it’s easier for teachers to say, ‘I think you’d like or would benefit from this conference,’’” said Walter, founder of the program.
The continuing mixture of remote and in-person learning has made it more difficult to spread the word, she said.
But the conference, which uses education to help “dismantle the cradle-to-prison pipeline for children of color and children in poverty,” is always worth the time, Walter said.
This year’s theme of the day-long summit is “Infinite Hope with Deliberate Effort,” based on the nation’s ongoing racial and political divisions and unrest.
Inequities pertaining to race, income, sexual identity and social class have been present throughout history, but the disparities for people of color in law enforcement, health care, employment and education have become more apparent during the pandemic, Walter said.
“You can hope for equity all you want, but it requires all of us to be making that effort,” she said. “We’re optimistic about the future, but nothing will change without that deliberate effort that includes all of us.”
Presentations will focus on racial equity, inclusion, LGBTQ+ issues, developing leadership qualities, persevering during adversity and self-care.
Keynote speakers include Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, founder of The Trauma Stewardship Institute and author of “Trauma Stewardship in the Age of Overwhelm,” and Tim Wise, a white-privilege expert who has written nine books, including “White Like Me.”
Registration fees help fund scholarships. During this year’s summit, $20,000 in scholarships and educational will be awarded to students. That includes random drawings for 20 laptops and 20 $500 scholarships.
Among this year’s scholarships are two $1,000 grants to cosmetology school from the Beauty Bar in Colorado Springs.
Owner Uyen Le said she wants to encourage students to pursue their education and help them understand college is not necessarily the right path for everyone.
“Sometimes, the cosmetology industry gets a bad rap, but I’ve been very successful in this career,” she said. “College wasn’t made for me — I learn by hands-on work, not books.
“I want to encourage kids that it’s OK if you choose a trade instead of college. It’s not a lesser job.”
Scholarships also include construction trades from G.E. Johnson and others from the traditionally Black Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Education is one of the cardinal principles of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, said Jerald Gatlin, scholarship chairman for the fraternity and a counselor for Grand Canyon University.
Local fraternity members have been volunteering since 2012 at the Educating Children of Color Summit and this year are offering two $1,000 scholarships for participating graduating seniors.
“We are trying to be mentors and provide guidance and have someone for the kids to look up to and help them succeed in life,” Gatlin said.
Walter, a Colorado College graduate, was inspired 25 years ago to create Educating Children of Colo, after attending a workshop on disproportionate minority confinement and discovering she had misconceptions about black youth and white youth who were facing drugs charges.
White juveniles most often would be sent to detention and released with an evaluation and treatment plan. Black youths would not get those same paths. That led her to devote her career to help children of color develop leadership skills, earn scholarships and avoid criminal activities.
She first formed a task force focusing on disproportionate minority confinement, which evolved into a subcommittee and became a nonprofit whose signature event is the Educating Children of Color Summit.
The event is normally held at Colorado College; this year the school is assisting with the virtual presentation.
New features include collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival, which is providing all registrants with a free screening of the American documentary film “Coded Bias” at no additional charge. The film, which looks at how algorithms encode and propagate bias, will be available at 5 p.m. Jan. 15.
Also, all adult participants will receive guidebooks on managing emotions from Cultures of Dignity, an organization that works with communities to shift the way of thinking about young people's physical and emotional well-being.