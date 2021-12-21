A long list of names of people who died homeless in the past year in El Paso County rang out during an annual remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, the shortest day of the year that marks the winter solstice.

“We attempt to put ourselves in their shoes and understand that each of us is a few relationships away from the same fate,” said Sarah Stacy, a social worker at Ithaka, a nonprofit organization that provides housing for men, senior citizens and families.

“Tonight, we remember those who have been lost to us, we remember those still unhoused,” she said, asking the 75 attendees to also consider the loneliness, the indignity and the hard work it takes to survive life on the margins.

“Let the chill in the air pierce our hearts,” Stacy said.

The Longest Night service began in the 1970s as a project of the Bijou Community, a grassroots group in Colorado Springs that formed Ithaka.

In keeping with the tradition, attendees gathered around a columbarium at a westside property and in a candlelight service recognized nearly 100 people who died in the past year on the streets, in hospitals, in homeless camps, under bridges, in motels, couch surfing and other temporary, makeshift living quarters.

So many people who are homeless have died over the decades that a large homemade leather-bound scrapbook known as The Book of the Dead, which organizer Mary Lynn Sheetz started in the 1980s, is full, she said. Each person receives recognition in the book with an obituary or other memorabilia about their life.

The last entries in the scrapbook are dedicated to Sheetz' husband, Steve Handen, a well-known community advocate for the poor and the homeless who died in July.

This year’s tally begins a new Book of the Dead, which parallels a potentially new chapter for the annual custom that’s also experiencing unrest. Ithaka leaders sold the property housing a decorated memorial wall surrounding the columbarium that contains decades of ashes of the homeless and associated friends.

The fate of the paupers' burial site for cremains has yet to be decided, but it could need to be relocated, organizers have said.

But the uncertainty was set aside on Tuesday, as members of the Bijou Community joined with representatives from Ithaka, which recently has undergone leadership upheaval amid a new mission and is working on a reorganization.

“We’re all community, we all matter,” Sheetz said. “There’s something wrong in our community if we’ve forgotten some people, so we want to call them to mind.”

Among the memories, Handen was remembered for “inviting us to become the light so others may be warmed by our fire,” said the Rev. Ronald Raab, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on the westside, where Handen was a member.

“We weep for our nameless who die alone,” Raab said. “For our friends who curled up near campfires to stay warm. For people who starved to death. For our brothers who carry their houses on their backs. For those who drank themselves to death in a cold tent. For those who were murdered in homeless camps. For over 90 marginalized human beings who died this year in Colorado Springs.”

“We remember,” participants murmured after Sheetz read each name aloud.

Families often seek out Sheetz, the keeper of the Book of the Dead, to look at the memories of their loved ones contained inside.

“It has a strong meaning for them,” she said, because many families had lost touch with the deceased.

The somber service included music, song, tears and people placing small stones on the sacred ground for the departed.

Emmy Handen, the daughter of Sheetz and Handen, referred to a comment her dad would say: “We must remember those buried here not as ashes but as seeds for housing justice.”

“We choose to gentrify affordable neighborhoods. We choose to not fund adequate health and social services,” she said. “We have a moral imperative to provide food, shelter and care and recognize the value of each life.”

Nearly all categories of death in El Paso County, except deaths by suicide, have increased this year, said county Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly in an interview, adding that his office has not yet completed this year’s statistics.

“The most significant increases will be in drug-related deaths, which year after year play a large role in our homeless deaths,” he said.

Exceptionally warm weather this fall has led to fewer exposure deaths, Kelly said. However, pedestrian deaths on streets near homeless camps have increased in Colorado Springs.

“Any increases (in overall deaths of homeless people) over prior years could be due to an actual increase in homeless deaths or the collective doing a better job of identifying the homeless status of those who have died — most likely a combination of both,” he said.

In 2020, 79 people died while homeless, according to last year's coroner's report.

Gabriel Marrquez, who said he has been homeless from time to time, attended the event with a friend.

"I'm just trying to support everybody," he said after participants extinguished their candles and darkness enveloped the area. "It just reminds me to say a prayer."