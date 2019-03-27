The Colorado Department of Agriculture plans to take over operations at Community Animal Services of Pueblo, where 14 animals have died over two months amid reports of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions.
The move comes after state inspectors found several sick animals that had free range in a veterinary surgery room, including a litter of puppies suffering from diarrhea, the agency reported. There was so much fecal matter throughout the room that inspectors couldn't walk through without stepping in it, a report said. Three dogs and seven cats died at the community shelter in January, and three more dogs and one cat died in February, according to the PAWS for Life monthly animal counts.
The state department would replace PAWS for Life, which contracted with the City of Pueblo and Pueblo County to care for the animals at the community shelter in January. An interim executive director for the community shelter was hired Monday, but resigned Wednesday morning.
"I withdrew my acceptance of the position of interim executive director ...," Lisa Buccambuso, said in a news release Wednesday. The conditions at the animal shelter were too poor for one organization to handle, the news release said.
The director of Community Animal Service of Pueblo, Linda Mitchell, has been suspended and staff veterinarian, Joel Brubaker has been fired, the Pueblo Chieftain reported. Due to the active investigation, details have not been released of why actions were taken against Mitchell and Brubaker, the newspaper reported.
State records show investigators inspected the community shelter first on March 6, then followed up March 12 and 15. Inspectors sent a draft report to Pueblo officials that highlighted violations of state animal shelter laws.
Inspection reports detailed unsanitary conditions, overcrowding of enclosures, inadequate record keeping and untimely veterinary care. The community shelter failed the third inspection on the March 15 inspection, which constitutes as a separate violation.
One dog that had been hit by a car went five days without treatment before dying, investigators said.
Investigators found that some medicine given to animals at the shelter had expired in 2006, the report said.
The state department is expected to transport more than 30 animals from Community Animal Service of Pueblo to other shelters, including the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.