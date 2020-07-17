AURORA, Colorado — Records obtained by 9NEWS show Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) has used the sedation drug ketamine on patients 25 times since November 2018 and they typically administer a dose of 400 to 500mg.
Ketamine is a sedative that Colorado's paramedics use on out of control patients.
The use of ketamine by paramedics gained attention after the death of Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old was detained after a report of a “suspicious person” in the area. McClain’s family said he had been walking to the store to get iced tea, and would usually wear a face mask when it got cold outside. After a struggle, Aurora Police used a carotid hold on him.
First responders said he wouldn't calm down so AFR pushed a 500 mg dose of ketamine in his shoulder. He went into cardiac arrest and died days later.
Ultimately, the coroner couldn't pinpoint a specific cause of death, but didn't rule out that McClain could have had a negative reaction to the drug.