Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that AWMI paid $21 million for the Sturman Industries site.
Andrew Wommack Ministries said Wednesday that it has completed the purchase of its new headquarters — the former Sturman Industries site in Woodland Park.
According to Re/Max Alliance, Wommack Ministries paid $21 million for 336 acres at the end of Evergreen Heights Drive west of Colorado 67 and a 60,000-square-foot-building, the former offices of the technology company.
According to a release from the Woodland Park-based nonprofit organization, the ministry entered into a lease-purchase agreement with Eddie and Carol Sturman in May 2017 with the intent to purchase. The lease agreement was fulfilled Oct. 30. The Sturmans and the ministries closed on the purchase Nov. 15.
The land acquisition adds to the acreage of the Andrew Womack Ministries-owned Charis Bible College. “There are future plans for student housing, and more,” states the college website, charisbiblecollege.org.
According to a news release from the ministries, the organization took possession of its new headquarters building on Jan. 1, 2018. After substantial renovation, the staff moved into the building in October 2018, making Woodland Park its new home. “We are pleased to be making another investment in Teller County,” said Chris Suess, executive director at the ministry.
Andrew Wommack, founder and president of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College, said in the release, “This has laid a foundation for all that God has for Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College.”
The sale signals the end of an era for the Sturmans, who moved the company from California in the late 1990s to Woodland Park. Sturman is known worldwide for his digital-valve technology used in the Apollo spacecraft.
According to an article in the NASA Spinoff about the technology, “NASA requires efficient and lightweight valves for controlling thrusters in spacecraft. While at Bell Aerospace in the 1960s, Eddie Sturman developed a very efficient valve control actuator that consumed little energy. Sturman’s work resulted in five patents and systems that were extensively used throughout the Space Program. According to the Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at advancing the exploration, development, and use of space, Sturman’s valve control actuator likely was one of the energy-saving factors that enabled Apollo 13 to find the additional power it needed to return to Earth.”
The Sturmans sold a portion of the company and have retired in Tucson, Ariz.
According to the release, Andrew Wommack Ministries reaches millions of people globally through its teaching ministry founded by Wommack.
“The message that Andrew teaches is centered on the truth of the Gospel with a special emphasis on God’s unconditional love and the balance between grace and faith. The message helps believers grow in their relationship with the Lord as they encounter it at conferences, on radio, on television, and via books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. In 2018, Andrew Wommack Ministries earned its 11th four-star (the highest) rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.”