Andrew Wommack Ministries must comply with governmental COVID-19 public health orders by requiring everyone on its Woodland Park campus to wear facial coverings, practice social distancing, and not exceed capacity limitations, 4th Judicial District Judge David Prince ruled late Tuesday.
The decision in the lawsuit, which state and county public health officials filed last month against the evangelical Christian ministry that runs a Bible college with 650 students, was delivered two days before a women’s conference is scheduled to begin.
The conference will be held as planned, starting Thursday and going through Saturday, Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel, a Florida-based legal group that represents Andrew Wommack, told The Gazette last week.
It is unclear whether face coverings will be required and not recommended, as has been the practice.
Staver said attorneys are appealing the judge’s decision, citing inaccurate statements in the judge’s order, misrepresentations and First Amendment religious rights not being addressed.
Prince issued an order granting the request from Teller County Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to require Andrew Wommack Ministries to follow mandated restrictions. The order prohibits Andrew Wommack from holding or hosting a conference or event that does not comply with public health regulations regarding the pandemic.
The order also bans the organization from barring or limiting access to public health officials who seek to determine if the ministry is complying with public health orders.
Andrew Wommack Ministries announced Wednesday, however, that its live Christmas musical, “The Heart of Christmas,” which was to have been performed Dec. 11-13, has been canceled and instead will be nationally broadcast as a film.
The performance, which has been presented for the past five years, will air the week of Dec. 21 on Andrew Wommack’s television program, “The Gospel Truth.”
Teller County Administrator Sheryl Decker called the ruling “a thorough and well-reasoned opinion that upholds the state’s reasonable, non-discriminatory public health orders to help protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”
Liberty Counsel's founder, Mat Staver, said
Liberty Counsel attorneys argued that the state and local public health orders violate the Constitution’s free exercise of religion clause and discriminatory because they unfairly place restrictions on churches that are not required of other establishments.
Lawyers also said there was no proof Andrew Wommack was not abiding by the public health mandates.
Liberty Counsel attorneys argued the same claim in a lawsuit they filed in September on behalf of Andrew Wommack, which a federal court judge rejected, as did an appellate court for the 10th circuit.
Wommack then withdrew its lawsuit, which led state and local health departments to file their lawsuit in response.
The ministry has held several large conferences and events at its conference center, which has a capacity of more than 5,000, since June, to which public health officials have linked COVID-19 outbreaks and one death.
An affidavit from the man’s widow that Liberty Counsel presented said the couple had stayed as a campground, dined at restaurants and attended a church twice while attending the conference, so he could have contracted the virus anywhere, and he had a pre-existing heart condition.