Anderson Lee Aldrich, the man suspected in the fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night that left five dead and dozens injured, is facing 10 arrest-only charges relating to the shooting, according to court records.

Court records show that Aldrich, 22, is facing five arrest-only counts of first-degree murder and five arrest-only counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, a class-5 felony, for an offense dated Nov. 19, 2022, the same day as the shootings at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub at 3430 N. Academy Blvd.

The charges filed against Aldrich are subject to change, and additional charges may be added, prior to his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. Aldrich is currently hospitalized and thus, no court dates have been set.

Aldrich is suspected of shooting 30 people just prior to midnight Saturday.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Aldrich is currently facing arrest-only charges.