Anderson Aldrich, the alleged perpetrator of the Club Q mass shooting, pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges on Monday morning, including first-degree murder.

Aldrich pleaded guilty in a capacity courtroom to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Aldrich was accused of fatally shooting five people and injuring nearly two dozen at the LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q on North Academy Boulevard on Nov. 19. Aldrich faced 323 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crimes and more from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance — whose ages ranged from 22 to 40 — died in the shooting. Seventeen more were injured by gunfire.

"I intentionally and after deliberation caused the death of each victims listed in those accounts," Aldrich informed the court after pleading guilty to 51 total charges.

Aldrich additionally pleaded no contest to two counts of bias-motivated crime.

“I believe there is a high probability of being found guilty at trial on those counts, so I’m pleading no contest,” Aldrich stated.

Aldrich as a result will be sentenced to five consecutive life sentences in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each guilty plea of first-degree murder, as per the plea agreement.

Prior to the plea deal being read, Aldrich confirmed to Judge Michael McHenry that Aldrich identifies as non-binary.

9:10 a.m. update

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Following Aldrich pleading guilty, numerous victims and their families of the Club Q mass shooting began giving their victim impact statements prior to McHenry sentencing Aldrich.

Among the first was Jeff Aston, the father of Daniel Aston, 28, one of the five killed in the shooting.

“Daniel Aston should be here, he was in the prime of his life, he was happy,” said Jeff Aston. “He had family and many many friends he loved, and who loved him.”

Wyatt Kent was celebrating his birthday with a drag performance and dance party at Club Q the night of the shooting that claimed his partner Daniel Aston.

“We as queer people were attacked on Nov. 19," Kent said. “I forgive this individual, as they are the symbol of a broken system.”

Ashley Paugh, 35, had traveled to Colorado Springs from La Junta for a night out with friends before the shooting.

“With one cowardly act my wife, my best friend, the mother of my child is gone,” said Kurt Paugh, her husband.

“Ashley was a loving woman, taken by one senseless act of hate. Why isn't the punishment for this much harder? … His punishment should be painful and match the pain he caused my wife, and many others."

Raymond Green Vance, 22, was at Club Q with his longtime girlfriend, her parents and a group of friends on that fatal Saturday night.

“He was always there for his family and friends," said his mother, Adriana Vance. "HE never harmed a soul.”

“He was killed in a horrific manor in what amounted to less than five minutes. This man doesn’t deserve to go on. What matters now, is that he never sees a sunrise, or a sunset.”

Tiffany Loving, the sister of Kelly Loving, 40, said through her attorney "just like that my suster became a number.”

“I love my sister dearly, I miss her so much," Tiffany Loving said. I can't help but feel robbed. ... I refuse to let my sister be erased by horrific violence on the LGBTQ community."