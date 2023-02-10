At a motions hearing on Friday morning attorneys representing accused Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich implied to the court that Aldrich had previously attended the LGBTQ+ nightclub, potentially as recently as hours before the Nov. 19, 2022 shooting.

Aldrich appeared in court Friday morning for a motions hearing where Judge Michael McHenry reviewed several motions, including a request to continue Aldrich's preliminary hearing filed by the defense.

During argument for why the preliminary hearing should be continued, defense attorney Joseph Archambault argued that because Aldrich's attorneys don't have the entirety of the surveillance footage from Club Q in the hours leading up to the shooting they can't properly defend against certain charges Aldrich faces, including the 48 counts of bias motivated crimes.

While it was never explicitly said by Archambault or prosecuting attorney Reginald Short that Aldrich was at Club Q prior to the shooting, both attorneys stated that video surveillance footage from Club Q hours before the incident are noteworthy in this case.

Short stated that the attorneys currently do not have the video surveillance footage in question because it is being processed at a lab currently, and that it would be "weeks or even months" before that footage could be released as discovery.

Additionally, Judge McHenry stated at the start of the hearing that surveillance footage exists that places Aldrich at Club Q "multiple times" in 2021 and 2022.

Short argued against a delaying of the preliminary hearing by stating the evidence the prosecution currently has is more than satisfactory to prove probable cause on all charges. Short stated the surveillance footage in question could become relevant later if the defense raises concerns over Aldrich's mental sanity at the time of the incident, implying the defense could be taking a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity in the future.

Despite argument from Archambault that not having this surveillance footage hinders their ability to go to preliminary hearing, McHenry denied the motion for a continuance. Aldrich's preliminary hearing is scheduled to start on Feb. 22.

Archambault had a motion to continue the preliminary hearing denied by McHenry in a tense exchange at Aldrich's previous motions hearing in January as well.

McHenry also ruled on a pair of defense motions regarding video evidence the prosecution obtained that was described as attorney-client privileged material by the defense.

The first piece of evidence was in relation to a video the prosecution claimed it accidently received of Aldrich meeting with their defense attorneys at the jail.

Prosecuting attorney Jennifer Viehman claimed the prosecution did not intend to acquire the footage of Aldrich meeting with their attorney, but that once they discovered they had the footage it was immediately deleted, and notified the court and the defense.

The second piece of evidence relates to a covert FBI surveillance team that had been watching Aldrich's mom, Laura Voepel, shortly after the Club Q shooting that witnessed Aldrich's defense attorneys going to speak with her.

McHenry ruled that the prosecution should not be in possession of the two pieces of video, which the prosecution did not object to, and ordered that if the prosecution hadn't already discarded the evidence they should do so. The only remaining footage of the incidents was handed over to the defense on a hard drive in court.

McHenry also ordered for the prosecution to reach out to the United States Attorney's Office to ask it to delete the video footage as well, as the prosecution stated it may have provided the video footage of Aldrich meeting with their attorney at the jail prior to knowing that footage was in the materials sent.

Aldrich faces 323 charges for allegedly killing five patrons of Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, and injuring nearly two dozen more three months ago.

Aldrich originally faced 305 charges but since the time of Aldrich's arrest the prosecution has added 18 new charges.