Amy's Donuts. Photo via the KKTV Facebook page. 

Amy's Donuts, the 2019 Best of the Springs gold medal winner for best doughnut, now has a hole of its own thanks to a car crash. 

A vehicle smashed through the store's wall and window Tuesday morning when a driver accidentally punched the gas instead of the brake while parking her car, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. 

No patrons, staff or doughnuts were harmed.

Amy's Donuts will be closed until further notice. There's been no information released on what charges the driver will face or when the store will reopen. 

