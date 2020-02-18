Fresh off the jolt of an unexpectedly strong finish in New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is planning to hold a rally in Denver on Thursday, less than two weeks before the deadline to return Colorado's primary ballots.
The Minnesota senator plans to appear at an event in Denver at 5 p.m. on Thursday, sources close to her campaign told Colorado Politics. The location has not yet been announced. She'll attend a private fundraiser in town after that.
Klobuchar is the latest White House hopeful to schedule an event this week in Colorado as focus shifts to the 14 states that count ballots on March 3, including Colorado, California and Texas.
Klobuchar is attempting to translate a third-place finish in last week's New Hampshire primary into momentum — or "Klomentum," as her campaign dubs it.
Other moderates still in the running include former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind.; Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is spending heavily in states that start voting in March, including Colorado.
Buttigieg leads the early delegate count, followed closely by self-described democratic socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the front-runner in national polls. His fellow candidate on the party's left flank, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, ranks third in delegates.
Billionaire Tom Steyer and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii are other major candidates on the Democratic primary ballot in Colorado, along with a handful of lesser-known candidates who ponied up $500 to get their names listed.
Democrats will have two chances to weigh in on the crowded primary field before Super Tuesday — on Saturday, when Nevada holds caucuses, and Feb. 29, when South Carolina holds a primary.
By Tuesday morning, six Democrats had qualified for Wednesday's debate in Las Vegas: Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Warren and Bloomberg. Others have until midnight Tuesday night to qualify by scoring well enough in national or early state polls. The debate airs 7-9 p.m. Wednesday on NBC and MSNBC.
Ballots went out last week to 3.4 million Colorado voters, including 1.3 million unaffiliated voters who can cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican presidential primaries this year, for the first time. Ballots must be returned to county clerks by 7 p.m. March 3.
The air in Colorado has been thick with White House hopefuls this month: Bloomberg visited a field office in Denver on Feb. 1, Sanders held a massive rally in Denver on Sunday, Biden attended a private fundraiser in Denver Monday night, and Buttigieg and Warren have scheduled town halls in the metro area on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Klobuchar has only made one public appearance in Colorado in the last year, when she shared the stage in December with Secretary of State Jena Griswold at a Denver town hall devoted to election security and campaign finance reform.