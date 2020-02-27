For six months, Terry Carrico, a carpenter living on the street and in shelters off and on for four years, has been looking over his shoulder. He’s had two outstanding bench warrants since August, for failure to appear in court for jaywalking on Nevada Avenue and illegally camping in Colorado Springs.

But on Wednesday, Carrico felt like a weight had been lifted. During the city’s third Amnesty Day, Carrico and 16 other people who are homeless got a break from minor offenses.

“It’s an opportunity to quash your warrants,” Carrico said after speaking at Springs Rescue Mission via video monitor with Judge HayDen William Kane II, the Colorado Springs Municipal Court administrator.

“When you’re on the street, you worry about your warrants,” Carrico said. “This allows you to be a little more free. It just gives you a second chance.”

Carrico knows he won’t go to jail now for the citations he received last summer if he shows up at a rescheduled court date. He was given bus passes on Wednesday to get there.

“When you get arrested and go to jail, you worry about your backpack,” which carries his possessions, he said.

Amnesty Day is part of the city’s new homeless outreach court program, which started last year under the 2019 Colorado Springs Initiative to End Homelessness.

“One of the biggest problems this population faces a lot of times is transportation,” Kane said. “We saw this as a way to take court to them and try to get their cases on track.”

Citations for trespassing, shoplifting, camping violations, being drunk in public are the common infractions that qualify for Amnesty Day, which also was offered in July and November of 2019.

Warrants are canceled for participants. Some, like Cassandra “Kat” May, have their cases dismissed entirely. May, who said she gave birth in December to a premature baby and spent the past few months in the hospital after experiencing complications, also had been cited for illegal camping.

After appearing before Kane, she came out of the hearing with “a big relief off my chest.”

May said she had just arrived in town from Indiana to meet her dad for the first time and didn’t even know a city ordinance prohibits camping.

“I just got out of the hospital five days ago, and I’m too weak to do anything about it,” she said. “I’m just trying to get back to Indiana now.”

Both Carrico and May are staying at Springs Rescue Mission, which is developing a campus that includes a shelter for 450 people and meal service, along with specific programs for addiction and transitional housing units.

The Amnesty Day is “a continued effort to partner with others to bring the right kinds of resources in one location to help folks take the next step forward, to whatever better looks like for them,” said Travis Williams, chief development officer for Springs Rescue Mission.

Those who still need to appear in court are appointed a lawyer to represent them for free along with bus passes to get to court, Kane said.

To date, more than 60 people representing about 100 cases have taken advantage of the program.

It’s too early to tell if the idea will cut down on repeat offenses, Kane said.

“We’ve had some successes and some failures,” he said. “We’ve had people who even though they went through this process still didn’t show up for court.”

Amnesty Day is just one component of the city’s homeless court outreach initiative. Another is that people on probation can speak with case managers at various local agencies that serve the homeless to receive guidance with finding stable housing, employment, food and other needs. The city attorney’s office operates a diversion program, under which certain cases can be dismissed if offenders enroll in assistance programs with local agencies.

“We have no illusions this is the silver bullet to a very complex societal issue,” Kane said. “But it makes sense for us to get them to the resources that help this population.”

The program eases municipal court dockets, he added.

Andy Phelps, the city’s homelessness prevention and response coordinator, said he has no doubt the program will show a positive impact.

“Removing multiple warrants on Amnesty Day decreases barriers to unemployment and housing and save taxpayers’ money,” he said, and other parts of the homeless court outreach program increase access to case management at nonprofits throughout the city.

There, they can obtain assistance with substance abuse, mental health issues, employment and housing, Phelps said.