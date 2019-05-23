The reality of Colorado's heaviest snowpack in nearly a decade should be settling in as we approach Memorial Day weekend, the traditional kicking-off point for the camping season.
In announcing the start of the “summer” travel season, White River National Forest in a tweet this week said “most roads and trails remain inaccessible to motorized travel.” Don’t expect the usual camping scene in the high reaches of Summit County, where resorts have swapped spring skiing for summer skiing.
On the northern Front Range, Arapahoe and Roosevelt National Forest rangers also have advised campers on social media to “know before you go,” posting a picture of snow piles at the popular Kelly Dahl Campground near Nederland. That’s open along with most others in the Boulder Ranger District, but officers aren’t promising running water at developed grounds and are warning of cold, muddy conditions at dispersed sites.
Others won’t be able to spend their weekend at beloved sites near Leadville: the campgrounds in Turquoise Lake Recreation Area and sites on Halfmoon Road will not open as planned due to snow cover. Elsewhere in the San Isabel National Forest, avalanche debris is keeping the upper portions of North Fork Road closed above the Angel of Shavano Campground.
And those looking for overnights along the state’s high, scenic passes might have to adjust their plans, too.
The uncertainty in the high country could make locals’ go-to getaway on Rampart Range Road busier than usual.
“I’m expecting that’s gonna happen,” said Kyle Burton at Pikes Peak Ranger District. His phone was ringing off the hook with callers wondering about options.
All campgrounds along Rampart Range are set to open Friday. The road could be wet and hazardous in some areas, and Burton recommended drivers not taking any risks, "because we're not gonna pull you out."
He said the 18-site Crags Campground might remain closed due to downed trees. The gate on the dirt road leading to the campground and popular trail opened a couple of weeks ago — much later than usual.
At the two state parks in the Pikes Peak region, Cheyenne Mountain and Mueller, campgrounds are once again full for Memorial Day weekend. Managers at both say this week’s storm didn’t impact sites, but visitors should expect muddy trails.
Anyone eyeing the new Dixon Trail to the top of Cheyenne Mountain should reconsider this weekend, said Mitch Martin, the park’s manager. The latest storm left 10 inches of snow on the summit, he said. “That’s going to delay or even hinder completely getting to the top right now.”