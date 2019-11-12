Two weeks after Monarch Mountain’s earliest opening in 50 years, the party has fizzled.
Amid a dry spell, the go-to southern Colorado ski area plans to only be open Saturday and Sunday starting this weekend.
“Keep doing your snow dances and hope we get more soon!” read a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
Monarch reported 10 inches of snowfall within 24 hours on Oct. 29. That piled on a 28-inch total for the month – turning lifts ahead of the ski area's expected Nov. 22 opening.
Since then, Mother Nature has been less than gracious. As of Tuesday, Monarch had yet to receive measurable snow in the past seven days.
Without the snowmaking capabilities of other slopes, the Monarch depends on natural precipitation, as does Wolf Creek Ski Area, which is also on a weekend-only schedule. Dances continue there as well, with snow yet to build for nearly two weeks.
But the dryness isn’t stopping the celebration elsewhere. With snowmakers and groomers pictured hard at work on social media, Steamboat Resort is still set for its earliest opening Friday. It’ll join several resorts that got a head start on the Thanksgiving rush thanks to a wintry October.
Lead OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz on Tuesday predicted between 1 to 4 inches falling on Colorado’s northern mountains this weekend.
The southern mountains may be less fortunate. The National Weather Service is calling for warm, dry weather across the state's southern half through the weekend, with an outside chance of snow by Sunday before more dry conditions take hold.