Even before the first case of the new coronavirus was reported in El Paso County, many stores in Colorado Springs were dealing with empty shelves in paper products and cleaning supplies aisles -- and consumers haven't eased up on the panic shopping.

Hand sanitizer, toilet paper and disinfecting wipes are among the products that have become hard to find. A trip last week to the only Walmart in Teller County found two packages of toilet paper and a handful of packages of paper towels remaining on the shelves. On the opposite side of the aisle, where Lysol, Clorox and other cleaning supplies are usually stocked, shelves were empty.

Erin Pevoteaux, front end supervisor of the King Soopers in the Cheyenne Meadows Center shopping complex in Colorado Springs said the store "had no paper products after the weekend panic shopping until the truck came in late Monday morning.

"We had our grocery clerks, a few front end clerks, and even assistant store managers putting the isle back together," she said. "People were pulling toilet paper and other products off the shelf."

Customers have been upset about the lack of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, Pevoteaux said. "Some of the products that are in such demand for purchase are even on back order and we are just waiting to see if even get [those items] delivered."

Now, some retailers are limiting the amount of certain items per shopper.

King Soopers’ online shopping site on Tuesday displayed a message: “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of sanitation, cold and flu related products to 5 each per order.”

Walmart's online shopping site includes restrictions on certain products, such as Lysol disinfectant spray and Clorox wipes, which are limited to one item per cart. Popular brands of toilet paper, including Charmin and Cottonelle, are listed online as out of stock.

Rising prices have grown out of the high demand. On eBay, a 125-count supply of Purell single use sanitizing packets is for sale at $24.50 - the latest of 10 bidders on the order. That same supply at Walmart costs $16.99, but is currently out of stock.

On Colorado Springs Craigslist, an online platform where individuals sell items, a two-liter bottle of Purell hand sanitizer is for sale for $100. The seller from Monument wrote in the post that a discount is available for military and healthcare personnel. The same product costs $29.21 at Walmart, however it’s listed as out of stock.

Also found on Craigslist is a “toilet paper and cleaning supply bundle” listed at $20 that includes a pack of Charmin toilet paper, a bottle of laundry detergent, a bottle of disinfectant spray and two packs of Lysol wipes. One seller in Steamboat Springs is posted an offer of Charmin toilet paper priced at $75,000 or in exchange for a 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th anniversary edition.

The virus threat and panic shopping has left store employees under special instruction for cleaning procedures, such as having company issued sanitizer for registers and supplying extra wipes for customers to wipe down carts and baskets, Pevoteaux said.

"I just wish customers would be a little kinder to the employees dealing with the panic," she said. "I've been screamed at plenty over no hand sanitizer and even more since it has hit Colorado."

El Paso County officials announced its first confirmed case of the virus, named COVID-19, March 5. The infected person is a man in his 40s and has had recent travel history in the United States, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. On Tuesday, the department announced more confirmed cases across Colorado, totaling the number to 17 confirmed cases statewide.