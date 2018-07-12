According to a survey done by the Pew Research Center, more Americans name Barack Obama when asked which president has done the best job in their lifetimes.
When it came to the public ranking of commanders-in-chief, the 44th president was named either the best or second best president by those surveyed 44 percent of the time. A third of those polled mentioned either Bill Clinton or Ronald Reagan. Donald Trump was named 19 percent of the time. This is almost identical to those who viewed Obama as one of the best presidents in 2011.
The perception of a president's effectiveness depends on which generation is being surveyed. Millenials (age 22-37) were more likely to name Obama, with 62 percent of them listing him in their top two. Gen Xers (ages 38-53) were divided between Reagan, Obama and Clinton.
The Pew Research Center conducted its survey from June 5-12 with 2002 adults. The results are based on first and second choices.
