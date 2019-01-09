Authorities issued an AMBER alert for 17-year-old Samantha Herrera who is believed to be with a potentially violent man.
Herrera was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday in Sheridan. She is believed to be with Rodney Brown, a 19-year-old known to have guns, the AMBER alert said. Police said they are in a 2000 white Honda Accord with the Colorado plate OMB-236.
Herrera is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Brown is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He was brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheridan Police Department at 303-795-4711.