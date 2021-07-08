Navajo Nation police are looking for two children they said were last seen in Dolores on Thursday evening.
An AMBER Alert was issued for 3-month-old Braidin Begay and 1-year-old Bailey Begay at around 7:45 p.m. by the Navajo Division of Public Safety after they were reported missing by their mother.
Police have named their father, Brandon Begay, 35, as a suspect in their disappearance, and believe the kids may be in danger.
Braidin and Bailey were last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said, and may be in a brown and white 2005 Ford F-250 pickup truck.
Bailey was last seen wearing a spaghetti-strap shirt and blue jeans, police said.
AMBER ALERT - Navajo Police DepartmentLast known to be in the Dolores, CO area. If seen, call 911.***This page is not monitored 24/7, please do not submit tips in the comment section*** pic.twitter.com/wdlulvlTNA— CBI Alerts (@CBIAlerts) July 9, 2021
Navajo Nation police asked those with information on the children call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351.