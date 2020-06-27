Missing 12-year-old boy Liam

Missing 12-year-old boy Liam. Photo courtesy of Aurora Police.

A 12-year-old boy named Liam is missing, according to Aurora Police Department.

Police say Liam was picked up by his mother Friday and has not been returned to his home. Liam requires medication, which he does not have.

Look for a 2010 Blue Honda Fit, license plate BVV937.

Call 911 if you have seen Liam or know where his is.

Tags

Load comments