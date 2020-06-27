A 12-year-old boy named Liam is missing, according to Aurora Police Department.
Police say Liam was picked up by his mother Friday and has not been returned to his home. Liam requires medication, which he does not have.
Look for a 2010 Blue Honda Fit, license plate BVV937.
Call 911 if you have seen Liam or know where his is.
UPDATE: @CBI_Colorado This has been upgraded to an #AmberAlert for 12 year-old Liam. Please continue to look for the 2010 Blue Honda Fit, Plate BVV937.If seen, please call 911 IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/vX8L6NDs7Z— Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 27, 2020