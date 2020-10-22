UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled late Thursday night after the mother and her two sons were found safe in California, Aurora police said. "There are no indications that they were brought there against their will," the department said in a tweet.
—
An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two missing Aurora boys, ages 5 and 3, who authorities said may be traveling with their mother.
The boys, Marcus Thomas, 5, and Demarcus Thomas, 3, were last seen with their mother, 26-year-old Sabrina Walls, in the 3000 block of Walden Way in Aurora, according to the CBI.
#MISSING HAVE YOU SEEN US?Sabrina Walls & her children, Demarcus & Marcus are missing from the area of Blackhawk and Mississippi. They haven't been seen since 10/19/2020. Might be in a blk Ford Fusion, CO plate CES 661. If seen, or you have info, call 303-739-6077 pic.twitter.com/UNHmAHz1wc— 🎃Aurora Police Dept.🧟♀️🧛🏻♂️🦇 (@AuroraPD) October 22, 2020
Walls is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Marcus is 3 feet 6 inches and 50 lbs.; Demarcus is 3 feet and 40 lbs. Both boys have brown hair and eyes.
UPDATE: More photos of Sabrina, Demarcus and Marcus. #AMBERAlert #Missing #FindSabrinaandKids pic.twitter.com/BsuWQfwSXi— 🎃Aurora Police Dept.🧟♀️🧛🏻♂️🦇 (@AuroraPD) October 23, 2020
The three may be in a black 2006 Ford Fusion with the Colorado license plate number CES-661, the alert stated.
“New information has Aurora Police Department concerned that Sabrina and the children may be victims of foul play,” the alert said, adding that an “Endangered Missing” alert had previously been issued for Walls and the children.
The CBI and Aurora police are asking anyone who sees them or might have any information on their location to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100.