An Amber Alert was canceled just after midnight Thursday after a 1-year-old who was taken from her home in Westminster had been found safe south of Cheyenne, the Westminster Police Department said.
The girl’s father, Alexander Damian Martinez, was taken into custody without incident by the Wyoming State Patrol.
The girl was with him and was reported safe, police said.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation had issued the Amber Alert for the 1-year-old after police said she was taken from an apartment complex on Wednesday night.
Police said someone called 911 about 6:16 p.m. to report a domestic violence disturbance at the Park Place apartments at 9181 Federal Blvd.
When officers arrived, they were told by the female victim that her husband had assaulted her and taken their 1-year-old child, police said.
Martinez drove off in a 2011 Toyota Camry, police said.
A witness told police that Martinez was going to crash the vehicle and kill himself and the child before leaving the scene.