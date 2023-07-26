UPDATE: the missing girl and her parents were last known to be in the area of Alameda and Havana Street today in Aurora.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 2-month-old girl.

Elsy Ardolino was taken by two adults and is believed to be in danger, according to the CBI. She was taken from the 1000 block of Gallinas Drive in Pueblo West. She was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspected abductors have been identified as the child's parents: Ashley Ardolino, 39, with brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds; and Luis Novelo-Rojas, a 25-year-old man with black hair, brown eyes and 5-foot-1.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Police had initially been looking for a forest-green GMC Yukon XL but announced Wednesday afternoon that they were no longer looking for the vehicle.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office provided more information, explaining Elsy has been living with a family member in Pueblo West for at least a month. Ashley had allegedly made “disturbing” statements and then asked a family member to take care of Elsy.

Call 911 if seen, or 719-583-6250 with info.