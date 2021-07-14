You have permission to edit this article.
Amber Alert | 1-year-old taken in Westminster believed to be in danger

An Amber Alert was issued for Gabriella Martinez. The suspect is Alexander Damian Martinez, 28.

WESTMINSTER - Westminster Police issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night for a one-year-old believed to be in danger. 

The suspect, Alexander Damian Martinez, 28, is the child's father.

Officers were called to 9181 Federal Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m. in Westminster for a report of domestic violence. The victim said her husband assaulted her and took their child.

“An independent witness told police the male stated he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child before leaving the scene,” Westminster Police wrote on Facebook. “Police believe the child is in danger and have issued an Amber alert.”

The suspect may be driving a 2011 tan Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate BBC-S47.

Call 911 if seen or 303-658-4360 with any information.

