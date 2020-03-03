Retail giant Amazon announced that one of its Washington employees tested positive for coronavirus as cases of the illness spread in the Seattle area.

The company sent a message to employees in the area on Tuesday explaining that the worker felt sick a week earlier and has not returned to work since. The company said it was notified this Tuesday that the employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” the message said, according to the Seattle Times. The message also said that employees who worked in close proximity, closer than 6 feet for prolonged periods of time, have been further notified.

The employee worked in Amazon’s Brazil office building, a 12-story, 317,000-square-foot building that is surrounded by other company offices. The statement said that the risk of transmission to those not in close contact with the person “is assessed to be low” but stressed that employees experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention and stay home.

“Your health is our top priority and we are continuing with enhanced deep cleaning and sanitization in the office,” the message said.

There has been a rash of coronavirus cases in the area. As of Tuesday night, there were more than two dozen confirmed cases and nine deaths. Nationally, 124 people have been infected, but all the deaths occurred in Washington.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday said there is new guidance to ensure further testing of potential cases of the virus across the country.

The stock market has declined significantly amid coronavirus fears in recent days, and despite the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.97% at closing, shedding nearly 800 points.