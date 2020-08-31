Nearly 40 people signed in to a virtual school board meeting Monday evening to decry Cheyenne Mountain High School's use of what they called an offensive mascot.
Almost all of those who submitted comments at the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education meeting pushed for the district to drop the school's use of "Indians."
"By making a human being your mascot, you're setting a tone for superiority — that it's okay to marginalize people of color and indigenous people," Stephanie Morphet-Tepp, a former student, told the board in asking it to retire the mascot. "I would encourage you to be on the right side of history."
The hour-and-a-half-long meeting was the latest flareup in long-standing tensions over the school mascot. Critics have called on the district to retire the name and cease using ethnic groups to represent schools — an action they call objectifying and discriminatory.
Some former students detailed examples of what they characterized as a toxic environment for minorities at the school.
"It's a common experience for almost every person of color at Cheyenne Mountain to feel alienated," said Amiya Peddada, an Indian-American and 2018 Cheyenne Mountain high graduate. During her time as a student, classmates asked her if she had a bomb in her backpack, and a teacher once asked her what type of Indian she was "red dot or feather," she said.
Morphet-Tepp said she dropped out of Cheyenne Mountain High at the age of 16 because of what she called racial discrimination.
A change.org petition launched by Peddada, titled "Remove 'The Indian' as the Cheyenne Mountain High School Mascot," had received nearly 5,400 signatures as of press time.
Contacted for comment before the meeting, Superintendent Walt Cooper instead referred a reporter to a statement by the school board last month in which the board said "it's clearly time to revisit the issue," even as the board cited competing demands.
"This conversation is a high priority, and we need to be thoughtful and deliberate in how we move forward," the statement said. "At present, however, our attention is necessarily focused on how to most effectively and safely deliver instruction to our students during the pandemic."
In 2016 the district eliminated the practice of the "tomahawk chop," a hand motion students and other enthusiasts made during football games to the beat of band music. It also banned war-painted faces, feathered headdresses and other Native American apparel that some supporters wore to athletic events.
Former principal Lloyd 'Pappy' Shaw, who worked in the district from 1916-1951, had "a great appreciation for Native American culture and art, and for the values on which this culture was based," according to a document provided by Cooper.
Concerned about the future of the Native American legacy, Shaw met with a Sioux chief, White Cloud, who spent more than a month living on the grounds of the Cheyenne School, sharing his experiences, the document stated. "It is in the spirit of Pappy Shaw's legacy and his appreciation for Native American culture that we continue to proudly display the name Indians."
Jim Bensberg, a former El Paso County commissioner and 1973 graduate of the high school, was the lone attendee who spoke in favor of retaining the mascot. He and his contemporaries are all "proud to be Cheyenne Mountain students, Indians," he said. "I would reject the idea that we're all a bunch of racist, bigoted white supremacists."
Joshua Hunt, an Oklahoma resident who said he had Cheyenne and Arapaho roots, said the use of Indians as a mascot perpetuates the trope that Native Americans are "wild, aggressive, violent or brave — that we're all warriors from the 1800s."
Colorado College student Monique Gaspar, who has Guetamelan heritage, said that she doesn't need to be "indigenous to these northern lands to understand that making a caricature of my northern relatives is wrong."
"You think making us your mascot is honoring us?" she asked the board."We need you to see us for the complex human beings we are, not artifacts of the past."
The issue of the school's mascot could be addressed via a resolution, a draft of which could be reviewed this fall, a board member said at the meeting before shifting the conversation to how fellow members' children were faring educationally during the pandemic.
The Gazette's Debbie Kelley contributed to this story.