Colorado Springs police officers are investigating an incident that left a man with a knife wound early Saturday, according to a news release from the department.

Just before 6 a.m., officers with the department’s Downtown Area Response Team went to the area of Pikes Peak and Cascade avenues in response to calls about a disturbance there, police said. When they arrived they found several males involved in a fight. The men were all active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Carson, according to the release.

A man found lying in the street with a “severe laceration” on his left arm was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Witnesses told police the man had been cut with a knife.

No additional injuries were reported, and no arrests were announced.

