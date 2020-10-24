As we enter the final laps of a historically ugly and divisive election season, those who’ve already voted or decided how they will cast their ballots — i.e. most Americans — would probably agree on at least one thing:
Halloween 2020’s most fright-inducing lawn decorations aren’t goblins, ghouls or animatronic zombies. They’re political yard signs touting the other party’s candidate.
In Colorado, and nationwide, they’ve been disappearing like ghosts.
“Can't believe someone would walk into my yard, and steal my Trump sign,” said Manitou Springs resident Randy Tomlinson, venting about the theft last week on the website Nextdoor. “I do not care what your political views are. Everyone should respect other's views and beliefs.”
At a time when much of life is defined by social and partisan bubbles, and playing out more and more in hands-off and virtual realms, an old-school yard sign (without a comment section!) is just too much for some people.
Last month, Teller County saw a rash of destruction of pro-Trump campaign signs, with one determined vandal negotiating a high-voltage fence warning and a pasture longer than a football field, full of “aggressive horses,” to deface a large Trump/Pence sign on the side of a barn outside Woodland Park. In the weeks since, conservative and liberal voters have reported upticks in political sign destruction and theft — to authorities, who will pursue the case for possible charges of criminal mischief or trespassing, and to neighbors, friends, and anyone they can.
“A couple of my friends told me they’ve had signs stolen, and had to go buy more. So I guess I’ve been lucky,” said one west side resident whose tidy lawn sports a Biden/Harris sign. “We get good honks and I’m sure bad honks … and it looks like somebody might have thrown something at it. But for the most part people have been respectful.”
Official signs from the Trump/Pence campaign run $20, not including shipping, on the reelection committee’s website. Official Biden/Harris signs are $25, plus shipping. So the cost of a theft isn’t just emotional and ideological outrage.
Some sign displayers have taken to bringing in their gear at night, and installed or repositioned motion-activated lights and security cameras to catch a would-be culprit in the act. Elsewhere, booby traps haven’t been so benign. Earlier this month, a city worker in a Detroit suburb was attempting to remove a political placard that violated city ordinance when he sliced his hand open on a row of razor blades taped to the bottom of a Trump/Pence yard sign. The homeowners told police the sign had been stolen before they left town for a few days, and was back in their yard when they returned.
The guerilla yard sign wars are, unfortunately, just another sign of the times.
“Have we always been this divided? Has politics been this crazy? The only answer is yes. But this is maybe the first for this generation that’s been this big of a struggle,” said licensed professional counselor Mark Mayfield, of the Springs’ Mayfield Counseling Centers. “What I think is important to understand is that we have the ability to have the First Amendment and get out there and speak our minds and advocate and protest, all the things that democracy and the Constitution provides us.”
That’s another thing everyone seems to agree on. And when those common-ground discussions move from virtual arenas into yards, from chat groups and discussion threads to online and real world conversations with neighbors, we’re forced to take ownership, and responsibility, for what we say and do and the effect that has on others.
That, said Mayfield, is a move in the right direction.
“If you and I were to have that (political) conversation face to face and I said, you know what, I really disagree with you and your political views, I can get that instant feedback of you either getting defensive or upset … and I might say, I didn’t mean to offend you … or something like that,” Mayfield said. “I think we can get back from this kind of stuff if we don’t make these kinds of conversations anonymous.”
Tomlinson’s post about his stolen Trump sign on Nextdoor, a website where nearby neighbors connect about topics of community concern, and where they cannot do so anonymously, drew almost 200 responses — by and large, polite and compassionate, supporting First Amendment rights if not Tomlinson’s personal politics.
Springs resident Brady Cooper isn’t picking sides this election cycle, hence the custom-made “Nobody” for President and “Giant Meteor 2020” signs in the yard of his Pikes Peak Avenue home. And he’s hoping a sense of humor will help get him through a discouraging, and dispiriting election, and whatever arrives in its wake.
The attitude has resonated with passersby, on an entirely nonpartisan level. Vandals have, so far, left him alone.
“I’ve had a lot of people compliment it. I haven’t had anybody do anything but laugh at it,” Cooper said. “I had one lady drive by and turn around and come back, to ask if she could take a picture of our signs. I said, absolutely. That’s what they’re here for, just to add a little humor to a pretty miserable situation, basically.”
For the record, though, he’s got security cameras.