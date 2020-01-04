Colorado Springs firefighters battled a small dumpster blaze Saturday morning in downtown Colorado Springs, fire officials reported.

About 8:30 a.m., a dumpster in an alleyway near 1007 S. Tejon Street caught fire, said Don Watkins with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The flames threatened a nearby building, he said, but were extinguished within a few minutes.

“The electrical components are right next to that area where the fire was," Fire Captain Carrick Patterson told Gazette news partner KKTV. "They heated up and melted. So, there’s some electrical utility damage done to the building.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Watkins said the fire was "short lived," but that one civilian did sustain minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

RELATED: