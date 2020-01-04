Alley way fire.jpg

A fire broke out in a downtown Colorado Springs alleyway Saturday morning near South Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue. Photo courtesy of Marc Van Ness.

Colorado Springs firefighters battled a small dumpster blaze Saturday morning in downtown Colorado Springs, fire officials reported. 

About 8:30 a.m., a dumpster in an alleyway near 1007 S. Tejon Street caught fire, said Don Watkins with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The flames threatened a nearby building, he said, but were extinguished within a few minutes. 

“The electrical components are right next to that area where the fire was," Fire Captain Carrick Patterson told Gazette news partner KKTV. "They heated up and melted. So, there’s some electrical utility damage done to the building.”

Watkins said the fire was "short lived," but that one civilian did sustain minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

