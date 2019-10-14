A police officer was assaulted at WalMart when attempting to apprehend a shoplifter. The incident happened on Saturday.
Officer C. Gardner confronted a suspected shoplifter when the suspect became aggressive. Police identified that suspect as 29-year-old Garin Shaw.
Gardner then deployed his taser, however it had little effect. Shaw attempted to leave when the officer tried to restrain him, leading to a fight between the two. The suspect then punched the officer in the face.
