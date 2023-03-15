A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs for multiple outstanding felony warrants following a police foot-chase, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said at around 3:30 p.m., detectives with the District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force located an adult male with multiple felony arrest warrants, dating back to September 2022. According to task force detectives, they also had information the suspect was still in illegal possession of a firearm.

According to detectives, authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect near Jet Wing Drive, and Warthog Heights. Upon contact, the suspect ran 300 yards east through a construction site, commercial property, and towards residences.

Detectives said they gave multiple verbal commands to the suspect to stop running. Amidst the chase, CSPD Officer Robert Comstock and K9 Milo arrived on the scene, and observed the suspect running towards a residential privacy fence.

According to the CSPD police blotter, Comstock gave several warnings to the suspect to stop, or the K9 would be released. Police said the subject ignored all verbal commands and proceeded towards the fence.

Comstock released K9 Milo, who apprehended the suspect on the ground, just before he reached the fence. Police said the suspect sustained minor injuries to his left arm and received treatment at the local hospital.