A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs on outstanding felony warrants following a foot chase with officers and a K-9, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said at around 3:30 p.m., detectives with the District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force located a man with felony arrest warrants dating to September 2022. According to task force detectives, they also had information the suspect had a gun.

When authorities tried to make contact with the suspect near Jet Wing Drive and Warthog Heights, he ran 300 yards east through a construction site, commercial property and toward homes, according to detectives.

Detectives said they gave verbal commands to the suspect to stop running. During the chase, Colorado Springs police Officer Robert Comstock and K-9 Milo arrived on the scene, and saw the suspect running toward a residential privacy fence.

According to police, Comstock gave several warnings to the suspect to stop, or the K-9 would be released. Police said the subject ignored all commands and proceeded toward the fence.

Comstock released K-9 Milo, who apprehended the suspect just before he reached the fence. Police said the suspect sustained minor injuries to his left arm and received treatment at a hospital.