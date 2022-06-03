Carlos Diaz

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a homicide victim from a shooting in April, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday.

Diego Martinez, 22, was identified as the victim in shooting April 25 in the 4300 block of Airport Road, police officials said. Martinez is an alleged victim of Carlos Diaz, who police said killed four people in El Paso County, Pueblo and Colorado Springs. 

Diaz was arrested May 19, police officials said. When officials made the announcement of Diaz's arrest, they asked the public to help identify Martinez. On May 27, police announced they had identified Martinez — bit did not release the name pending notification of family. 

