A man suspected of threatening a woman with a weapon inside a camper parked at a Falcon Safeway was arrested Saturday afternoon.
Just after 1 p.m., El Paso County deputies were called to the grocery store off McLaughlin Road in Falcon. A woman on the 9-1-1 line had hung up.
"Deputies arrived on scene and could hear an active disturbance which included the female yelling about a gun," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The woman escaped the recreational vehicle through a window.
Deputies swarmed the parking lot.
After a few minutes, 70-year-old Jerry Norman emerged from the vehicle and was arrested on investigation of domestic violence and weapons offenses.
Norman was held without bail at the El Paso County jail Saturday night.