One person sustained minor injuries after an alleged shooting at Fort Carson Tuesday night, a spokesperson with the Army post confirmed.

The shooting reportedly took place in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team area, where one shot was fired by "what is assessed to be a pellet gun," officials said in a statement. One person is being treated for "minor injuries" sustained during the incident.

Officials said law enforcement secured the area and that "an investigation is ongoing and more information will be released once received.”

Further details surrounding the event have not been released.